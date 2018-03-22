Hamas: Abbas no longer a legitimate leader

Ahmad Bahar, the deputy speaker of the Palestinian Legislative Council and one of the leaders of the Hamas terrorist organization, on Wednesday accused Palestinian Authority (PA) chairman Mahmoud Abbas of an improper takeover of power and said he had lost the legal validity to his status as leader.

"Abbas's term in office ended in 2009 and therefore he has lost the legal and constitutional basis and is considered to be stealing power which is illegal and unconstitutional," said Bahar in an interview with the Hamas-affiliated Felesteen newspaper.