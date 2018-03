Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei on Wednesday said his country has neutralized U.S. plans in the Middle East.

"Those who interfere in all the affairs of the world protest and ask: 'Why does Iran intervene in the affairs of Iraq and Syria?' What is it to you? The Islamic Republic of Iran has succeeded in neutralizing U.S. plans in the region," he said in a speech marking Nowruz, the Persian New Year, according to AFP.