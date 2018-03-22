Yehonatan Geffen in trouble again

Israeli poet Yehonatan Geffen caused a new firestorm on Wednesday after he said in an interview with Hadashot TV that he understands people who become “shaheeds” (martyrs in Arabic).

"If for 50 years, every day, they would knock on my door and enter my home with an Uzi, if my children were arrested on a daily basis...I can understand them...the first suicide terrorist was a Jew and he was Samson the hero. I don’t know how crazy you can get when you’ve been a refugee for 50 years," Geffen claimed.