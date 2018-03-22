03:42 Reported News Briefs Nissan 6, 5778 , 22/03/18 Nissan 6, 5778 , 22/03/18 Hamas names suspect in attack on PA cabinet leader Hamas on Wednesday named a suspect in last week’s bomb attack on Palestinian Authority (PA) cabinet leader Rami Hamdallah, AFP reported. Hamdallah was unhurt by the roadside blast that struck his convoy on March 13 as he visited Hamas-run Gaza. Read more ► ◄ Last Briefs