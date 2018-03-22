03:42
Reported

News Briefs

  Nissan 6, 5778 , 22/03/18

Hamas names suspect in attack on PA cabinet leader

Hamas on Wednesday named a suspect in last week’s bomb attack on Palestinian Authority (PA) cabinet leader Rami Hamdallah, AFP reported.

Hamdallah was unhurt by the roadside blast that struck his convoy on March 13 as he visited Hamas-run Gaza.

Last Briefs