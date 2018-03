Six people were injured in a collision between two vehicles near Kfar Saba on Wednesday night.

Among the injured is a 27-year-old woman in serious condition, two men in their 20s in moderate condition, and three others in light condition. Magen David Adom paramedics evacuated the victims to the Beilinson Hospital in Petah Tikva and the Meir Hospital in Kfar Saba.