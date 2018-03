15:33 Reported News Briefs Nissan 5, 5778 , 21/03/18 Nissan 5, 5778 , 21/03/18 Danny Danon: 'Syrian nuclear reactor attack shows Israel will always defend itself' Israel's Ambassador to the UN Danny Danon said that Israel's attack on the Syrian nuclear reactor in 2007 showed that it was determined to act against its enemies. "The international community should know that today, as then, Israel will do everything necessary to maintain its security and not stand idly by in the face of threats that endanger its citizens," said Danon.

