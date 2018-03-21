Former Mossad chief says organization brought crucial intel that allowed Israel to bomb Syria

Former Mossad head Tamir Pardo said on Wednesday that Israel's attack on the Syrian nuclear reactor in 2007 was a resounding failure. Pardo said that the Syrian President Bashar Assad's ability to build a nuclear reactor for years undetected was a blow to Israeli security.

Pardo also said that the Mossad had brought crucial intelligence that allowed Israel to bomb the reactor.

"A team of Mossad fighters managed to bring intelligence, and thanks to this information, and only thanks to him, the State of Israel had the intelligence that it could attack the reactor in Syria," said Pardo. "There was a resounding failure here on the one hand. It's lucky that that handful of fighters managed to bring this information and it is perfectly lucky that the handful of fighters did not know even after returning home that brought something so great. "