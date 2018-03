13:12 Reported News Briefs Nissan 5, 5778 , 21/03/18 Nissan 5, 5778 , 21/03/18 Lapid bashes haredim after extremists hang effigy of IDF soldier Yesh Atid Chairman Yair Lapid slammed haredim after extremists hanged an effigy of an IDF soldier in Jerusalem's Meah Shearim neighborhood. "Again and again in the Meah Shearim neighborhood in Jerusalem dolls are dressed up as soldiers and burned in the streets. The government of Israel continues to stand silent in the face of draft-dodging and incitement against soldiers. The government of Israel needs to come out against these phenomena publicly, but it remains silent,” tweeted Lapid. ► ◄ Last Briefs