Nissan 5, 5778 , 21/03/18

Edelstein says Middle East would be 'completely different' if Syrian reactor hadn't been bombed

Knesset Speaker Yuli Edelstein hosted the Bulgarian president this morning and talked about the recently-declassified attack on the Syrian nuclear reactor in 2007. "I told him that if it had not been for the bombing of the Syrian reactor, the Middle East would have been completely different, thank God it did not happen and thanks to the government and the mighty air force" said Edelstein.