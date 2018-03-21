President Donald Trump exulted after the man suspected to be responsible for the Austin mail-bombs killed himself in an explosion. "AUSTIN BOMBING SUSPECT IS DEAD. Great job by law enforcement and all concerned!" tweeted Trump.
|
12:36
Reported
News BriefsNissan 5, 5778 , 21/03/18
Trump exults after Austin bombing suspect killed
President Donald Trump exulted after the man suspected to be responsible for the Austin mail-bombs killed himself in an explosion. "AUSTIN BOMBING SUSPECT IS DEAD. Great job by law enforcement and all concerned!" tweeted Trump.
Last Briefs