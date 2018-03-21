Yonatan Helo, who received a 12-year prison sentence for killing his rapist, appealed to the Jerusalem District Court against the State Attorney's decision not to commute his sentence.
Man imprisoned for killing his rapist appeals decision not to commute his sentence
