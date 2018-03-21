11:25 Reported News Briefs Nissan 5, 5778 , 21/03/18 Nissan 5, 5778 , 21/03/18 Man imprisoned for killing his rapist appeals decision not to commute his sentence Yonatan Helo, who received a 12-year prison sentence for killing his rapist, appealed to the Jerusalem District Court against the State Attorney's decision not to commute his sentence. ► ◄ Last Briefs