Feiglin: Israel succeeded with Syria, yet failed with Iran

Moshe Feiglin, who heads the Zehut party, commended the Israeli attack on the Syrian nuclear reactor in 2007. "The great success of the attack on the reactor in Syria about a decade ago poses a clear spotlight and stands in stark contrast to the Israeli government's huge strategic failure to deal with the issue of Iran's nuclearization," said Feiglin.

"The Israeli government headed by Netanyahu transferred the responsibility for dealing with the Iranian threat to Obama and the international community - and it has transformed Iran into a powerful power that is located on our borders and threatens the peace and security of the State of Israel. "