MK Hanegbi says he headed team that monitored Syria strike in real time

Minister Tzachi Hanegbi, who served as chairman of the Knesset Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee in 2007 and closely monitored the preparations for the attack on the Syrian nuclear reactor, revealed on Wednesday that he had headed a secret team that supervised preparations for the bombing in real time.

The team had two coalition members and two opposition members, including Binyamin Netanyahu. Hanegbi noted that prior to the attack, Hanegbi said that Israel should take immediate responsibility for the destruction of the nuclear facility in Syria, as happened in the case of the Iraqi reactor, but the Israeli government decided on ambiguity.