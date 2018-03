09:43 Reported News Briefs Nissan 5, 5778 , 21/03/18 Nissan 5, 5778 , 21/03/18 Massive egg smuggling ring foiled Israeli authorities confiscated a truck containing 14 crates of eggs that were smuggled into Israel from the Palestinian Authority. A total of about 2,484 eggs, which were hidden behind mattresses that were in the truck for camouflage, were stamped with a fake stamp of an authorized marketer and a "Kosher for Passover" stamp and were to be marketed in the markets in Petah Tikva and the Gush Dan region. ► ◄ Last Briefs