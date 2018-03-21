09:34 Reported News Briefs Nissan 5, 5778 , 21/03/18 Nissan 5, 5778 , 21/03/18 Intelligence Minister Katz praises Olmert for Syria strike Intelligence Minister Yisrael Katz praised disgraced former Prime Minister after Israel acknowledged that it had bombed the Syrian nuclear reactor in 2007. "Congratulations to former Prime Minister Olmert on the decision to destroy the nuclear reactor in Syria ... The operation and its success made it clear that Israel would never allow nuclear weapons to those who threaten its existence. Today, in the balance of right and duty, the destruction of the Syrian reactor will be directly credited to Olmert" said Katz.

► ◄ Last Briefs