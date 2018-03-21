Opposition Herzog praises Olmert's 'impressive and courageous leadership' in Syria strike

Opposition head Issac Herzog praised former Prime Minister Ehud Olmert 's "impressive and courageous leadership" after Israel formally acknowledged that it had bombed the Syria nuclear reactor in 2007.

"I want to thank the pilots of the Israel Air Force, the IDF soldiers and many unknown civil servants, the heads of the Mossad and the Shin Bet security service and their fighters, the Chief of Staff and the Commander of the Air Force, The Minister of Defense, and especially Prime Minister Ehud Olmert, who demonstrated impressive and courageous leadership throughout the process in making the decision and leading the staff work and the process of the operation and its outcome. A significant security threat has been removed and in retrospect, it is clear what is being spared from our conscience," said Herzog.

