08:49 Reported News Briefs Nissan 5, 5778 , 21/03/18 Nissan 5, 5778 , 21/03/18 Kahlon says Syrian bombing operation 'proves Israel's long arm can carry out any mission' Minister of Finance Moshe Kahlon praised Israel's attack on the Syrian nuclear reactor in 2007. "The attack on the Syrian reactor is an expression of the IDF's military capabilities, which proved once again that its long arm can carry out any mission without any connection to distance and complexity. The citizens of Israel can rely on the IDF and the security forces who have been able to respond to any threat, placing red lines is not only a matter of declarations but a willingness to take words into action" said Kahlon. ► ◄ Last Briefs