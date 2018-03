08:12 Reported News Briefs Nissan 5, 5778 , 21/03/18 Nissan 5, 5778 , 21/03/18 Livni: 'We only bombed the Syrian nuclear reactor after realizing there was no choice' Tzipi Livni, who served as foreign minister during the operation to bomb the Syrian nuclear reaction in 2007, spoke about the operation after the military censor approved its publication on Wednesday. "We embarked on a military operation only after examining all the options and examining whether it would be politically possible to thwart it," Livni said. ► ◄ Last Briefs