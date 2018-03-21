Amir Peretz says Syria nuclear reactor bombing was necessary for Israel's security

Former Defense Minister Amir Peretz talked about the bombing of the Syria nuclear reactor after the censor removed a gag order about the event on Wednesday.

"The destruction of the nuclear reactor in Syria is an important chapter in the history of the state and the Israeli defense establishment, and I am proud of the opportunity I had to participate in the intelligence, operational and political planning of such a complex process," Peretz wrote on Facebook. "It was made clear that the State of Israel would not stand helpless and carry out and action that would have to remove an existential threat above our heads. "

