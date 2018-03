Palestinian Authority (PA) chairman Mahmoud Abbas is planning to approve a series of additional punitive measures against Hamas, which he claims was responsible for last week's attempt on the life of PA cabinet chief Rami Hamdallah.

Commentators see these steps as a deliberate move by Abbas to drag Hamas into a confrontation with Israel in order to block the "deal of the century", the peace plan being formulated by the American administration and which the PA views as biased in favor of Israel.