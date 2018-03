Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif fired back at U.S. President Donald Trump on Tuesday, after the president blasted the Iranian regime in a statement on Nowruz, the Persian New Year.

“With millennia of civilization, Iranians have the historical depth to ignore the absurd insults of an arriviste leader; one whose entire command of history, politics and diplomacy can be condensed into 280 characters - but even so, still superior to his juvenile royal stooge,” tweeted Zarif.