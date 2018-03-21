02:43
  Nissan 5, 5778, 21/03/18

U.S. Senate blocks resolution calling for end to involvement in Yemen

The U.S. Senate on Tuesday blocked a war powers resolution that called for an end to U.S. involvement in the Yemen conflict.

By a vote of 55 to 44, senators voted against a procedural motion that would have advanced the measure.

