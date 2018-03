19:43 Reported News Briefs Nissan 4, 5778 , 20/03/18 Nissan 4, 5778 , 20/03/18 Live: TV Star Mayim Bialik at Forum in Jerusalem Join live as Mayim Bialik speaks about Web Hatred and the Public Person at the 6th Global Forum for Combating Antisemitism in Jerusalem Read more ► ◄ Last Briefs