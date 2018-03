18:54 Reported News Briefs Nissan 4, 5778 , 20/03/18 Nissan 4, 5778 , 20/03/18 Israeli tech company picked up for $3.4 billion California-based company makes one of the largest buyouts ever of an Israeli firm, purchasing Orbotech for $3.4 billion. Read more ► ◄ Last Briefs