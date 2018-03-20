14:53 Reported News Briefs Nissan 4, 5778 , 20/03/18 Nissan 4, 5778 , 20/03/18 Shooting at Maryland high school A shooting has been reported at Great Mills High School in Great Mills, Maryland, south of Washington, DC A statement from the school said the school is on lock down and the incident has been contained. ► ◄ Last Briefs