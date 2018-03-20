Dozens of transportation lines operating into the wee hours of the morning across the country are expected to serve more than 100,000 young people who will celebrate the Passover school holiday, which will last two weeks.
|
14:47
Reported
News BriefsNissan 4, 5778 , 20/03/18
Night lines - also during the Passover holiday
Dozens of transportation lines operating into the wee hours of the morning across the country are expected to serve more than 100,000 young people who will celebrate the Passover school holiday, which will last two weeks.
Last Briefs