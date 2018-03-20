PM: Sinai fence has saved us from terrorists, infiltrators

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu said on Tuesday that the fence built along the border with Sinai has thwarted significant threats to the State of Israel.

Addressing the Negev Conference in Dimona, Netanyahu said, "If it were not for the fence, we would have stood before a broken trough - terrorist attacks in the Sinai, and the worst thing is the flood of illegal infiltrators from Africa." Netanyahu said. "How could we have promised a Jewish and democratic state with 100,000 to 50,000 infiltrators per year? It is possible that the number would have reached 1.5 million, too.