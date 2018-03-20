Teacher's conviction in student's drowning death annulled

The Tiberias Magistrates Court canceled, Tuesday, the conviction of Tzachi Avrahami, the tenth-grade coordinator at the Ort Givat Ram school in Jerusalem, in the 2009 drowning death of one of his students, 16-year-old Netanel Irani, during an excursion in the Tiberias hot springs.

The court accepted a plea bargain signed by Avrahami, in which the initial offense in which he was charged - negligent homicide - was commuted to an offense of breach of responsibility by a teacher or a responsible person. Avrahami was given 70 hours of public service.