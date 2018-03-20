13:46
  Nissan 4, 5778 , 20/03/18

Resuscitation efforts on 68-year-old man found unconscious in a vehicle

A 68-year-old man was found unconscious in a vehicle on Bilu Street in Petah Tikva.

The Magen David Adom emergency service evacuated him to Beilinson Hospital while undertaking resuscitation efforts.

