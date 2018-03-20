A 68-year-old man was found unconscious in a vehicle on Bilu Street in Petah Tikva.
The Magen David Adom emergency service evacuated him to Beilinson Hospital while undertaking resuscitation efforts.
|
13:46
Reported
News BriefsNissan 4, 5778 , 20/03/18
Resuscitation efforts on 68-year-old man found unconscious in a vehicle
A 68-year-old man was found unconscious in a vehicle on Bilu Street in Petah Tikva.
The Magen David Adom emergency service evacuated him to Beilinson Hospital while undertaking resuscitation efforts.
Last Briefs