Indictments filed against 9 suspected arms dealers

The Jerusalem District Prosecutor's Office has filed five indictments in the Jerusalem District Court against nine defendants in connection with arms trafficking offenses. According to the indictments, the defendants made deals with a police agent, in which they provided, brokered or sold him arms and ammunition in exchange for money.

The weapons included an FN MAG heavy machine gun, improvised explosive devices, M16 and Kalashnikov assault rifles, handguns, ammunition and more. The State Attorney's Office sought to order the detention of the accused until the end of legal proceedings against them.