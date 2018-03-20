Minister Kara: Abbas has completely derailed

Communications Minister Ayoub Kara has responded to the harsh attack by Palestinian Authority Chairman Mahmoud Abbas against United States Ambassador to Israel, David Friedman, writing on Twitter, "I have said more than once that Abu Mazen is no longer relevant - but it turns out that he did not only lose it, but has completely derailed."

Kara continued, "His despicable and anti-Semitic remark toward the US ambassador to Israel, David Friedman, attests to the fact that Abu Mazen has ended his career, and that's his swan song. Incidentally, Friedman is right. We will continue to build everywhere, because this is our land."