13:00 Reported News Briefs Nissan 4, 5778 , 20/03/18 Nissan 4, 5778 , 20/03/18 Female soldier collapses at the Zikim base in the south A female soldier has collapsed at the Zikim base between Ashkelon and Gaza. She was taken to Barzilai Hospital in serious condition. The hospital said that after her condition stabilized, she was transferred for further treatment in the respiratory intensive care unit.