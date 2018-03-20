25 Amona families hope to observe 1st Seder in Amichai

Twenty-five families evicted under a Supreme Court order more than a year ago from the Binyamin region Jewish community of Amona are scheduled to move on Sunday to Amichai, the new community that has been set for them, and next week they plan to celebrate Passover and the ceremonial Seder meal.

Another 15 families are scheduled to join them after the holiday. Amichai is already connected to water and sewage infrastructures, but as of now, the Israel Electric Company has not connected the community to the electricity supply, which may delay residents from entering their homes and prevent them from celebrating Passover in the community.