12:03 Reported News Briefs Nissan 4, 5778 , 20/03/18 Nissan 4, 5778 , 20/03/18 Former chief of staff: Without indictment, Netanyahu deserves to be PM Former chief of staff Benny Gantz of the Israel Defense Forces said on Tuesday that he is "seriously considering" running in the upcoming Knesset elections. Speaking at a conference at Sapir College in Sderot, Gantz said that if Binyamin Netanyahu is elected again and no criminal charges come out of the current corruption investigations surrounding the prime minister, Netanyahu deserves to continue in the post. Read more ► ◄ Last Briefs