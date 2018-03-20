Public to choose best Israeli innovations in its 70 years

On the occasion of the 70th anniversary of the State of Israel, the Ministry of Economy and Industry is saluting Israeli innovation and letting the public choose the most innovative products and technologies that have been initiated and developed in Israel throughout its existence.

As part of the competition, 70 of the biggest and most groundbreaking inventions have been chosen from a long list. They include the solar heater, drip irrigation, water desalination, digital printing, disk onkey, instant messaging software, Dalken, Copaxone, Stent, Iron Dome, Arrow missile. On the competition's Hebrew website, people will be able to vote for innovations in the fields of consumer goods, defense systems, information security, agriculture and food, hardware development, software development, data communications, environmental protection and health.