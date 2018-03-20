11:14 Reported News Briefs Nissan 4, 5778 , 20/03/18 Nissan 4, 5778 , 20/03/18 Yaalon: Abbas is the father of the lie Former defense minister Moshe Ya'alon has condemned Palestinian Authority Chairman Mahmoud Abbas's attack on United States Ambassador to Israel David Friedman. Playing on Abbas's terrorist handle Abu Mazen (Father of Mazen), Yaalon asked, "How can we define a Holocaust denier who claims that there is no Jewish people, that Judaism is a religion and not a nation or a people, and therefore claims that there is no room for a Jewish state? How do we define someone who denies any connection between the Jews and the Land of Israel, and Jerusalem in particular? Certainly not as a 'partner'! But as 'Abu Sheker' (Father of the Lie) who dares to express himself with aggression and nerve toward the official emissary of our greatest friend." ► ◄ Last Briefs