11:03
Reported

News Briefs

  Nissan 4, 5778 , 20/03/18

Mine clearing begins at the Qasr Al-Yahud site

The Defense Ministry's Landmine Clearance Authority, in cooperation with the HALO Trust Foundation, officially opened, this week, an historic project to clean Qasr Al-Yahud, on the banks of the River Jordan north of the Dead Sea, from mines, old ammunition and traps.

During the estimated year-long project, the authority is expected to clean up 1,000 dunam (250 acres) of land and to locate about 3,000 mines of various kinds - including anti-personnel  and anti-tank mines and other remnants of explosives. When the authority ensures that the site is not a danger, private areas will be returned to various churches, and citizens and tourists will be able to return, visit and pray at Jewish, Muslim and Christian holy sites in the area.

Last Briefs