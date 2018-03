10:50 Reported News Briefs Nissan 4, 5778 , 20/03/18 Nissan 4, 5778 , 20/03/18 Akunis: The silence of the left to Abbas's speech is thunderous Minister of Science Ophir Akunis has attacked the left-wing parties on his Telegram social-media channel. Akunis wrote, "I have not yet heard reactions from the left to [Palestinian Authority Chairman] Abu Mazen's terrible speech against the US ambassador to Israel. It's a thunderous silence." ► ◄ Last Briefs