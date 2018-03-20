Housing Minister: Protect Judea, Samaria and the Jordan Valley

Minister of Construction and Housing Yoav Galant said on Tuesday, "Strategically, the Jordan Valley is the eastern security zone of the State of Israel, the mountainous area is the maintenance area, and the Jerusalem-Ashdod-Hadera-Gush Dan triangle is the vital living space in which more than 5 million Israelis live."

Speaking at a pre-Passover toast with members of the Yesha Council of Jewish communities in Judea and Samaria, the retired general stressed, "The territories of Judea and Samaria are not negotiable assets from the security perspective, and they are intended to serve the security of the state against threats from the east, some of which are expected and others unknown. We must continue to keep Judea Samaria and the Jordan Valley under full control and to strengthen settlement in these areas."