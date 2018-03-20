Shaked: PA incitement peaked after Trump's embassy declaration

According to data from the Cyber Department in the State Prosecutor's Office, the biggest event of 2017 that led to a wave of incitement to violence and a call for terrorism was United States President Donald Trump's announcement of the transfer of the US Embassy In Israel from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem.

Justice Minister Ayelet Shaked presented the finding on Tuesday morning, during her keynote speech to an international conference to combat incitement on the Internet, in the framework of the Ministries of Foreign Affairs and Diaspora Affairs' Global Forum on Combating Antisemitism.

