Nissan 4, 5778 , 20/03/18 8 Arabs arrested on suspicion of not preventing terror murder Police have arrested eight Arabs suspected of not preventing the stabbing attack which took the life of Adiel Coleman on Sunday in the Old City of Jerusalem.