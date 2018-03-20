Welfare Minister: Maximum assistance to the deaf at retirement age

Minister of Labor and Social Affairs Haim Katz has ordered that the monthly communication payments and the four-year communications basket for the deaf at retirement age (from 62 and 67 for women and men, respectively) be equated to their working-age levels.

So far, deaf people who have reached retirement age have had to deal with a 25% reduction when they leave work, averaging 100 shekels per month on average, and a four-year limited communications channel of NIS 941. When the order goes into effect, any deaf person of pensionable age who is entitled to a communication payment will be entitled to a maximum monthly payment of NIS 415 for a deaf person who has worked and NIS 379 for a deaf person who has not worked and a four-year communications basket of NIS 3,768 for the rest of his or her life.