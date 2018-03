09:14 Reported News Briefs Nissan 4, 5778 , 20/03/18 Nissan 4, 5778 , 20/03/18 Gamliel: Abu Mazen proves that the path of terrorism is his path Minister Gila Gamliel has condemn Palestinian Authority Chairman Mahmoud Abbas's remarks against the US ambassador to Israel, David Friedman. Gamliel said, "Abu Mazen's rhetoric of hatred is worthy of condemnation not only from the White House but from the entire world. In a week in which terrorists kill two soldiers and an Israeli citizen, Abu Mazen proves that the path of terrorism is his path." ► ◄ Last Briefs