A spokeswoman confirms consideration of the move against the backdrop of a report that Israel is pressuring Prague to move the embassy and a disagreement between the Czech president and prime minister on the matter.
News BriefsNissan 4, 5778 , 20/03/18
Czech Republic considering moving embassy to J'lem
