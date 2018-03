08:47 Reported News Briefs Nissan 4, 5778 , 20/03/18 Nissan 4, 5778 , 20/03/18 Highway 35 reopened at Revacha Junction Highway 35 has reopened at Revacha Junction. It was blocked due to an accident involving a bus and a transport vehicle in which nine people were lightly injured. ► ◄ Last Briefs