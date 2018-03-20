08:44 Reported News Briefs Nissan 4, 5778 , 20/03/18 Nissan 4, 5778 , 20/03/18 Diplomatic source: US peace plan will be delayed significantly A senior official in the political establishment told Arutz Sheva on Tuesday that the United States will suspend the publication of President Donald Trump's peace plan for Israel and the Palestinian Authority for a significant amount of time. Read more ► ◄ Last Briefs