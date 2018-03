Spokeswoman Heather Nauert of the United States Department of State has criticized Palestinian Authority Chairman Mahmoud Abbas' remarks against Ambassador David Friedman.

Echoing the response of US envoy Jason Greenblatt, Nauert wrote on Twitter, "President Abbas’s comments were outrageous & unhelpful. We urge the Palestinian Authority to focus on improving the lives of the Palestinian people & advancing the cause of peace. The Administration remains fully committed to those goals."