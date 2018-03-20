07:57
Germany to Iran: Recognize Israel's right to exist

The German government has explicitly demanded that Iran abandon its aggressive policy towards Israel, recognize Israel's right to exist and stop all antisemitic and anti-Israeli activity, according to Yisrael Hayom.

The demand was made by German government spokesman Steffen Seibert while European Union foreign ministers met in Brussels on Monday to discuss imposing new sanctions on Iran for its involvement in various conflicts throughout the Middle East and continued development of its missile program.

