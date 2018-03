Members of Knesset Yoav Kisch (Likud) and Shelly Yechimovich (Zionist Union) held a surprise visit to the Abu-Kabir detention center last night in order to examine the detention process and the conditions for incarceration from close up.

During the visit, the Knesset members met with prison guards and detainees. In addition, the procedures for the arrival and intake of a detainee were examined, processing and detention conditions of the detainees in the facility.