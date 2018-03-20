Highway 35 has been blocked to traffic near the Revacha Junction, following an accident involving a bus and another vehicle.
Eight people were lightly injured and were treated by emergency medical volunteers from United Hatzalah.
Route 35 blocked to traffic near the Revacha Junction
