07:20
Reported

News Briefs

  Nissan 4, 5778 , 20/03/18

Route 35 blocked to traffic near the Revacha Junction

Highway 35 has been blocked to traffic near the Revacha Junction, following an accident involving a bus and another vehicle.

Eight people were lightly injured and were treated by emergency medical volunteers from United Hatzalah.

Last Briefs